Member of Wolverine Watchmen militia group facing felony weapons charges

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clarkston resident, and known member of the Wolverine Watchmen, was arraigned Monday on two felony weapons charges, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Maxwell Wyckoff, 22, is charged with one count of converting a semiautomatic weapon to an automatic weapon, and one count of possessing a muffler or silencer device. The first charge carries a prison sentence of up to four years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine, and the second charge carries up to five years in prison with a possible $2,500 fine. Both charges would require the mandatory forfeiture of weapons if found guilty.

“Modifying a firearm to increase the stealth capability and lethality of the weapon is a crime,” Nessel said. “My office will not hesitate to pursue and prosecute any individual who would go to such lengths.”

Investigators say Wyckoff attended multiple field training exercises at a location in Munith, Michigan. The FBI and Michigan State Police have conducted an extensive investigation into this militia group, which has ties to the kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Wyckoff is scheduled back in court on April 1.