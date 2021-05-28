Memorial Day 2021: Here are the events in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Memorial Day is on Monday and cities and towns throughout metro Detroit are holding events to honor those who died serving our country.

Auburn Hills

Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. at American Legion Hall

Community Picnic following parade at noon

Birmingham

Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. at Shain Park

Berkley

Memorial Day Ceremony at City Hall at 11 a.m.

Canton

Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. at Veteran's Park

Detroit

Tuskegee Airmen Monument Dedication

Coleman A. Young International Airport at 12 p.m.

Hazel Park

Memorial Day Cermeony and Bike parade - 11 a.m. - City Hall

Highland Township

Three ceremonies

Highland Cemetery at 8 a.m.

Highland Veterans Memorial Park at 8:30 a.m.

Highland Veterans Memorial Park at 9 a.m.

Holly Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.

Downtown Holly

Lake Orion

Memorial Day ceremony at Orion Veteran's Memorial at 12 p.m.

Milford

Ceremonies throughout the day

7:30 a.m. at American Legion

8 a.m. at Central Park

8:30 a.m. a Oak Grove Cemetery

9 a.m. at Milford Memorial Cemetery

Northville

Memorial Day Tribute at 11 a.m. at Rural Hill Cemetery

Plymouth

Memorial Day procession at 10 a.m. at Plymouth Cultural Center

Royal Oak Memorial Day Parade

Starts at 9 a.m. at Main St. and Lincoln

St. Clair Shores

Memorial Day Parade at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 30

South Lyon Memorial Day Parade

Starts at 9 a.m. from Barlett Elementary School

Sterling Heights

Memorial Day Ceremony and Cruise at 10 a.m.

Troy

Memorial Day Ceremony at Troy City Hall at 10 a.m.

Walled Lake

Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m.