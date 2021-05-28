Memorial Day 2021: Here are the events in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Memorial Day is on Monday and cities and towns throughout metro Detroit are holding events to honor those who died serving our country.
Check out the list below. If you have an event you'd like to add, please email news@wxyz.com.
Auburn Hills
Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. at American Legion Hall
Community Picnic following parade at noon
Birmingham
Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. at Shain Park
Berkley
Memorial Day Ceremony at City Hall at 11 a.m.
Canton
Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. at Veteran's Park
Detroit
Tuskegee Airmen Monument Dedication
Coleman A. Young International Airport at 12 p.m.
Hazel Park
Memorial Day Cermeony and Bike parade - 11 a.m. - City Hall
Highland Township
Three ceremonies
Highland Cemetery at 8 a.m.
Highland Veterans Memorial Park at 8:30 a.m.
Highland Veterans Memorial Park at 9 a.m.
Holly Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
Downtown Holly
Lake Orion
Memorial Day ceremony at Orion Veteran's Memorial at 12 p.m.
Milford
Ceremonies throughout the day
7:30 a.m. at American Legion
8 a.m. at Central Park
8:30 a.m. a Oak Grove Cemetery
9 a.m. at Milford Memorial Cemetery
Northville
Memorial Day Tribute at 11 a.m. at Rural Hill Cemetery
Plymouth
Memorial Day procession at 10 a.m. at Plymouth Cultural Center
Royal Oak Memorial Day Parade
Starts at 9 a.m. at Main St. and Lincoln
St. Clair Shores
Memorial Day Parade at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 30
South Lyon Memorial Day Parade
Starts at 9 a.m. from Barlett Elementary School
Sterling Heights
Memorial Day Ceremony and Cruise at 10 a.m.
Troy
Memorial Day Ceremony at Troy City Hall at 10 a.m.
Walled Lake
Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m.