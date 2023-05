Memorial Day 2023: Here’s a list of parades around metro Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Memorial Day is Monday! Join communities throughout metro Detroit to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

Check out the list below. If you have an event you'd like to add, please email news@wxyz.com .

Auburn Hills Memorial Day Parade - May 29 at 10:30 a.m.

Avondale High School

2800 Waukegan Street

Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Beverly Hills Memorial Day Parade - May 29 at 10:30 a.m.

Birmingham Groves High School

20500 W 13 Mile Road

Beverly Hills, MI 48025

Birmingham Memorial Day Service - May 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Shain Park

151 Martin Street

Birmingham, MI 48009

Clawson Memorial Day Ceremony - May 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Blair Public Library Gazebo

416 N Main Street

Clawson, MI 48017

Dearborn Memorial Day Parade - May 29 at 9:30 a.m.

The parade will begin at Nowlin St. and end at the Historical Museum's McFadden Ross House located at 915 S Brady St., Dearborn, MI 48124

Farmington Memorial Day Parade - May 29 at 10:00 a.m.

The parade begins near the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Orchard Lake Road in Farmington, MI 48336.

Village of Franklin Memorial Day Ceremony - May 29 at 11:00 a.m.

Franklin Cemetary

6298 Scenic Drive

Franklin, MI 48025

Hartland Memorial Day Parade - May 29 at 12:00 p.m.

Village Elementary School

10632 Hibner Road

Hartland, MI 48353

Hazel Park Memorial Day Parade - May 29 at 9:00 a.m.

Hazel Park City Hall

111 E 9 Mile Road

Hazel Park, MI 48030

Highland Township and Milford Memorial Day Parade - May 29 at 8:00 a.m.

American Legion Post 216

510 W. Commerce Road

Milford, MI 48381

Keego Harbor Memorial Day Parade - May 29 at 11:30 a.m.

City of Keego Harbor

2025 Beechmont Street

Keego Harbor, MI

Lake Orion Memorial Day Parade - May 29 at 11:00 a.m.

Blanche Sims Elementary School

465 E Jackson Street

Lake Orion, MI 48362

Madison Heights Memorial Day Parade - May 27 at 9:00 a.m.

Wilkerson Middle School

26524 John R Road

Madison Heights, MI 48071

Northville Memorial Day Parade - May 29 at 10:00 a.m.

The Parade will begin at the corner of Griswold and Cady Street in Northville, MI 48167.

Novi Memorial Day Parade - May 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Meadowbrook Commons

25075 Meadowbrook Road

Novi, MI 48375

Rochester and Rochester Hills Heritage Days Festival - May 27-28 at 9:00 a.m.

Rochester Municipal Park

400 6th Street

Rochester, MI 48307

Royal Oak Memorial Day Parade - May 29 at 9:00 a.m.

The parade begins on Main Street at Lincoln in Royal Oak, MI 48067.

Southfield Memorial Day Ceremony - May 26 at 9:00 a.m.

Southfield City Hall

26000 Evergreen Road

Southfield, MI 48076

South Lyon Memoral Day Parade - May 29 at 9:00 a.m.

Bartlett Elementary

350 School Street

South Lyon, MI 48178

St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade - May 28 at 1:00 p.m.

27600 Jefferson Circle Drive

St. Clair Shores, MI,

Sterling Heights Memorial Day Parade - May 29 at 9:00 a.m.

City Center Courtyard between City Hall

40555 Utica Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Sylvan Lake Memorial Day Parade - May 29 at 11:30 a.m.

1820 Inverness

Sylvan Lake MI 48320

Trenton Memorial Day Parade - May 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Westfield Activity Center

2700 Westfield Road, MI 48183

City of Troy Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Plaza - May 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Veterans Memorial Plaza in front of Troy City Hall

500 W. Big Beaver Road

Troy, MI 48084

Walled Lake Memorial Day Parade - May 29 at 11:00 a.m.

850 Ladd Road

Walled Lake, MI 48390

Waterford Memorial Day Parade - May 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Parade begins at Dixie Hwy. beginning at Sashabaw Road in Waterford, MI 48348