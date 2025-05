Memorial Day Weekend 2025: Events across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Memorial Day weekend is here and while it may be the coldest Memorial Day weekend in decades, there are still plenty of events going on across metro Detroit.

Below you'll find a roundup of Memorial Day weekend events.

Detroit Tigers games - Friday, May 23 at 7:10 p.m., Saturday, May 24 at 6:15 p.m., Sunday, May 25 at 11:35 a.m. and Monday, May 26 at 1:10 p.m.

Movement Festival - Saturday, May 24 through Monday, May 26

The Weeknd at Ford Field - Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25

Detroit City FC - Saturday, May 24

The Beach Boys - Sunday, May 25 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Birmingham Memorial Day Service - Monday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

Dearborn Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

Ferndale Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

Northville Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

Plymouth Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 26 at 9 a.m.

Rochester Memorial Day events - Monday, May 26 starting at 8 a.m.

St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade - Sunday, May 25 at 1 p.m.

Sterling Heights Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 26 at 9 a.m.

Kensington Metropark Art Fair - Saturday, May 24 through Monday, May 26

Memorial Service at The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe - Monday, May 26 at 10 a.m.