Men charged with distributing $115K worth of cocaine, heroin out of Royal Oak Airbnb

(WXYZ) - Three men are facing federal charges for allegedly distributing drugs out of an Airbnb in Royal Oak.

According to a criminal complaint, Jesus Salvador Guerrero-Macias, Ruben Alvarez and Javier Alejandro Avila-Monge are charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

The complaint says that DEA agents became aware of possible criminal activity at the home on Maple St. in Royal Oak on Wednesday.

The went to the upper level to search and eventually found about one kilogram of heroin and one kilogram of cocaine inside a FedEx box. They also found documents including a receipt from packing materials from FedEx in Roseville and receipts that showed shipments from one Detroit address and two other addresses to Long Beach, Calif.

Eventually, agents discovered that the three men rented the home through Airbnb and had been there for a few days.

Agents valued the price of the drugs at around $115,000 and could be subdivided into saleable units that could increase the value by over 50 percent.