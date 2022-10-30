Men exonerated in Malcom X killing to receive $36 million

NEW YORK (AP) — The city of New York will settle lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were exonerated last year for the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X.

Their lawyer, David Shanies, confirmed Sunday the city has agreed to pay $26 million for the wrongful convictions which led to both men spending decades behind bars.

The state will pay $10 million.

The move comes nearly a year after a Manhattan judge dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz, now 84, and the late Khalil Islam.

Prosecutors said new evidence of witness intimidation and suppression of exculpatory evidence had undermined the decades-old case against the men.