Mercedes-Benz moving hundreds of jobs from Farmington Hills office to Atlanta area

(WXYZ) — Mercedes-Benz announced on Thursday that it is moving hundreds of corporate jobs from its Farmington Hills financial services headquarters to metro Atlanta.

A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz confirmed to 7 News Detroit that 400 jobs will leave Michigan, but that 180 research and development roles will stay in the state and grow to 200.

We’re also told the office will close and that a new tenant will be found for the building.

The automaker is establishing Sandy Springs, Georgia, as the company’s North American headquarters by moving a total of 500 roles to its “1MB” facility and a new research and development hub.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the move is expected to be completed by August of 2026.

"We thank the State of Georgia for its support in deepening Mercedes-Benz’s roots in the Atlanta area as we bring even more talented team members to this world-class city. This strengthens our position for continued growth and reinforces our established commitment to the U.S. market. Bringing our teams closer together will enable us to be more agile, increase speed to market and ensure the best customer experience,” said Jason Hoff, CEO, Mercedes-Benz North America, in a statement.

