Meridian Township Police apologize to victim for being deceived by Nassar

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - In 2004 at age 17, Brianne Randall went to Meridian Township Police and reported that Dr. Larry Nassar sexually assaulted her during a medical exam.

The detailed police report says the doctor touched her lower private parts for 20 minutes and her breast for 10 to 15 minutes while treating her for back pain.

When the cops contacted the doctor, he piled on medical information he said justified what he did. They dropped the case without contacting the prosecutor or any other medical experts.

Today, the Township Supervisor and Police Chief apologized.

Brianne Randall-Gay now married was on a Skype from Seattle. She says she got the call and the apology a couple of weeks ago, that she’s been waiting to get for 14 years.

She accepts the apology and says she hasn’t considered a civil lawsuit.