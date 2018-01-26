Meridian Winter Blast kicks off this weekend in Detroit

(WXYZ) - 'Tis the season to get outside and spend some time at the Meridian Winter Blast.

The annual winter event at Detroit's Campus Martius provides entertainment for the whole family. From live music to zip lines, slides and marshmallow roasting, there is much to enjoy.

The winter blast runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. -- Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. -- Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is $3 per person and children under 3 years old are free.

More details can be found here.