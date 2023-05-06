Messages in Southwest Detroit art gallery share stories of refugee children

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Southwest Detroit has long been a refuge for migrant families. Locals sometimes open their homes to orphan children separated from their parents.

On May 5 — Cinco de Mayo — a group called Samaritas launched a gallery, which tells those stories. The art tells stories of children fleeing a country that no longer offers them safety.

Some of them had to leave behind everything they’ve ever known. Some of the pieces illustrate the pain of missing home and the effort to create a home somewhere new.

At first glance, you see an array of colorful paintings. They are beautiful to look at and even more so when you read the stories below.

One refugee named Yesica painted a starry night sky.

"She's from Guatemala and her description says 'I really like to see the stars because when I see the stars from here, I remember the time I spent with my mother. They don't move but are always in their place. Even though I am far from my family, they always see my family, and they always see me too. That way, I don't feel so alone"

Visibility is a luxury many of these children don't experience, according to Kayla Park.

She works with Samaritas, a social service nonprofit that helps to home and support refugees.

"As the community views this, it kind of takes these kids, these youth, these children and teenagers from being these statistics that you read about in the news to being an actual person, an actual child with hopes and dreams," Park said.

Some of the gallery's younger visitors can't help but reflect on what these artists have been through.

"Losing your parent or getting taken from them, I would feel very sad and I would cry for days. I can't just explain how much I would cry about this," Victoria Rangel-Cruz said .

Rangel-Cruz says she feels grateful to have her mother. She's also glad these children have an outlet to share their journey with community of Southwest Detroit.

"People are hearing them, recognizing them and also appreciating them," Park said.

Park said on Sunday, refugees will be in the gallery answering questions about their work. This will take place 2835 Bagley Street and will run from 3 p.m. to 6 pm.