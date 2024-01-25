Watch Now
News

Actions

Metallica throws support behind the Detroit Lions: 'In Dan we trust.'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke about the team ahead of the NFC Championship matchup on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions are in the NFC Championship for the first time in more than three decades and are looking to make their first appearance in the Super Bowl.
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 15:57:21-05

Legendary rock band Metallica is throwing its support behind the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell during the Lions' playoff run.

Campbell is a big fan of Metallica and talked about last year when the band was playing shows at Ford Field.

"They always reinvent themselves. They never get stale, they never get old, they just adapt, adjust and keep putting out hits," Campbell said.

On Wednesday, the Lions posted a photo of Aidan Hutchinson with the caption, "the soothing light at the end of your tunnel was just a freight train comin' your way."

Those are the lyrics from Metallica's song "No Leaf Clover."

In the comments, the band responded "In Dan we trust #OnePride."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Detroit Lions coverage on 7