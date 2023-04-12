Meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn joining the 7 First Alert Weather Team

(WXYZ) — WXYZ is proud to announce Meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn will be joining the 7 First Alert Weather Team.

Marisa is currently at our sister station, TMJ4 in Milwaukee. She is a Michigan State University alum and grew up in Northville.

Marisa forecast for us on weekend nights and during the week. She also interned at WXYZ during the summer of 2011 before starting her career in Oregon.

Marisa is a mother of two daughters, ages 1 and 3. She loves spending time outside with her family and sipping on delicious cups of coffee. Marisa’s passion for meteorology and her warm personality will undoubtedly be an excellent addition to our team. She will be on air starting in late May.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to move back home. It is bittersweet though because I've loved my time at TMJ4 especially on the morning team and the weather team," Marisa said. "I’m looking forward to being closer to family and giving my daughters the opportunity to spend time with their grandparents.”