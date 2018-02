(WXYZ) - A metro Detroit 8th grader is on her way to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. after winning the Scripps Wayne County Spelling Bee on Saturday.

Pragya Choudhary, from the Canton Charter Academy, beat out 60 other students during Saturday's event at the Charles H. Wright Museum.

7 Action News Reporter Ameera David also served as a judge during the bee.

Pragya tells us she has dreamed about taking the title since she was in 5th grade.

We wish her the best of luck in Washington!