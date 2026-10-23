Metro Detroit attorney disbarred after allegedly misappropriating over $600,000 in wrongful death settlement

A Metro Detroit mother who lost her 3-year-old daughter in a tragic school accident nearly a decade ago says her family is reliving that pain after learning the attorney who represented them in a wrongful death lawsuit has been disbarred and ordered to pay restitution.

The State of Michigan Attorney Discipline Board show her former attorney, Gregory Rohl, was disbarred effective Oct. 1.

WXYZ Tabatha Kerr on the left and Gregory Rohl on the right during a press conference in 2017

According to findings from the Michigan Attorney Discipline Board, Rohl improperly used settlement funds, failed to release money designated for the children despite court orders, and later made false statements regarding the disposition of those funds.

"I've been fighting for a very long time to get him disbarred," Kerr said.

What happened to Lilliana?

In 2017, 3-year-old Lilliana Kerr was killed when a cafeteria table fell on her at what was then St. Albert the Great School in Dearborn Heights, where she attended a Head Start program.

Tabatha Kerr

The Kerr family then filed a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple parties, including the school, the Archdiocese of Detroit and Wayne Metro Head Start.

"I have been reliving it every day ever since," Lilliana's mother, Tabatha Kerr said.

The lawsuit eventually resulted in a $2.5 million settlement. According to Kerr, a portion of that money was supposed to be distributed to Lilliana's surviving siblings.

"They were supposed to get theirs and they never did," Kerr said.

Tabatha Kerr

Years passed, she says, without the money ever appearing in accounts established for the children.

"I kept on calling and calling and calling both to the courts and the lawyers and I kept getting the runaround," she said.

Kerr says the experience left her feeling abandoned.

"I just felt like no one cared. I felt alone. I felt stupid," she said.

The disciplinary order requires Rohl to pay nearly $660,000 in restitution. Records show he had previously faced discipline from the state, including a suspension in 2016 and a reprimand in 2024.

"I don't understand why he was an attorney in the first place," Kerr said.

The latest developments come as Kerr continues advocating for "Lilliana's Law," proposed legislation aimed at strengthening school safety standards and increasing accountability to help prevent similar tragedies.

"It all kind of messes with my head sometimes," she said.

7 News Detroit contacted Rohl seeking comment regarding his disbarment and the allegations outlined in the disciplinary order but had not received a response at the time of publication.

