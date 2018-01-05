Metro Detroit business owner urges people to go vegan through 'Veganuary'

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Becoming vegan may sound difficult to some. For those who are interested, they are trying a different kind of New Year's resolution.

It's called "Veganuary." That's when you become vegan for the month of January.

Veganuary is 31 days in January when you don't eat any animal products.

Can't get on board with plant-based foods?

The owner of GreenSpace in Ferndale says you'll be surprised how easy and delicious it can be.

Dr. Joel Kahn, author of the "Plant-Based Solution," says, "Veganuary is that invitation, 'hey don't make a big commitment we are not stressing you out. You want to go back to your old diet at the end, great.'"

Dr. Kahn is a cardiologist and a vegan restaurant owner.

You may remember, he was named PETA's sexiest vegan over the age of 50 in 2016.

His restaurant Green Space in Ferndale is doing so well, he's opening up another location in Royal Oak in March.

He says you don't have to live near a vegan shop to stay on track.

"In the local grocery stores all over the United States and increasing in restaurants all of the United States, they are putting vegetarian/vegan burgers on the menu. It's exploding."

Dr. Kahn came out with the new book this week. He wrote about the health and environmental benefits of being vegan.

"And I finished it off with the help of my wife with a three week eating plan, recipes, shopping list, tips in the kitchen, let's make it really simple."

Some tips he offers fills you and your wallet up with greens.

"Get some frozen greens, get some marinara sauce, spices, man you've spent almost no money and you got multiple meals coming."

Dr. Kahn says a vegan diet can keep away or reverse heart disease, diabetes and other health issues.

"People will usually lose some weight, people might notice their skin clears up a little bit. You are actually providing your body with essential nutrients and we don't get enough of."

In the book, Dr. Kahn suggests a 21-day plan to explore a vegan lifestyle.

Even though giving up animal products may sound difficult, it doesn't have to be.

"Give it a try, lose the preconceived concept that this has to be tasteless, it's amazing."

Dr. Kahn has an easy to make vegan breakfast dish called Oatmeal bake.

He is sharing that recipe from his book:

OATMEAL BAKE

This makes a baking dish full. I cut them up into squares and take one or two for breakfast.



INGREDIENTS

2 c. rolled oats

2 c. plant milk

4 T. chia seeds

2 t. cinnamon

1 large apple, chopped or grated

3 T. dried cherries or raisins

1 t. vanilla

1-2 t. maple syrup



INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 400

2. Mix all the ingredients together. Stir well to mix the chia seeds evenly. Pour into a 9x9 prepared baking dish

3. Bake covered for 20 minutes. Uncover and cook another 20 minutes.

4. Let it cool and cut into squares.

TIP: You can switch up the fruit -- try pear, for example -- and/or use pumpkin pie spice, cranberries, etc.