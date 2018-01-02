Metro Detroit cadaver dealer set for trial 4 years after gruesome discovery

(WXYZ) - More than four years ago a raid at an east side Detroit warehouse would find body parts of more than a thousand different people, heads, arms, legs and kept on ice.

This week, Arthur Rathburn is set to stand trial.

The feds would trace many of the bodies back to Chicago and Phoenix and centers where people would donate their loved ones for science.

Instead their bodies were sold on the black market to Art Rathburn. The crime was discovered when body parts became a bloody mess during shipping.

“Human heads that were infected that went on cargo planes including Federal Express,” said former U. S. Attorney Barbara Mc Quade.

“It makes your stomach jump. I don’t know what’s going on,” said one family member in Phoenix.

Biological Resources Centers in both cities told people the bodies of their loved ones could not, would not be sold for a profit. But they were on the black market that led to Rathburn’s shabby warehouse near Detroit City Airport.

“They have my brother’s head sitting on shelf somewhere. Oh my God!” said another Arizona family member.

Arthur and Elizabeth Rathburn of Grosse Pointe Park would be charged with fraud, lying to investigators and transportation of hazardous materials, 20 years in prison if convicted.

Beth would take a plea deal, work with the feds, divorce her husband and will testify against Art. He’s been held in custody almost two years.

Photos of the crime scene and 3 confessions Rathburn gave to other inmates are evidence the defense wants kept out of the trial.

Jury selection starts on Thursday morning.