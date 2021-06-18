Metro Detroit celebrates Juneteenth with Martha Reeves, music, and poetry

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Juneteenth celebrations are in full swing and have been all week. This year, it's an even bigger deal because the president has made it a new federal holiday. But many, still may not know what Juneteenth is.

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery, June 19, 1865—just over two years after Lincoln issued the emancipation proclamation. It's recognized nationwide, including in the Metro Detroit area and four women are trying to bring an even bigger celebration to the area.

"Our slogan is, 'None of us are free until we're all free.' So I just hope people can come and learn and take away learning points from all the cultures that'll be represented," festival organizer Taylor Rae said.

Four women, known as 'As in Heaven' are planning a new Juneteenth festival coming to the grounds of Detroit's Dabls African Bead Museum. With the help of a $10,000 grant, along with local and corporate sponsors, the festivites will include games, group dancing, live performances of music and more.

"We hope and pray that people show up ready to learn," Rae said, "Engage with people they may not have engaged with before and they walk away with a different understanding of their neighbor."

The Juneteenth festival at Dabls African Bead Museum is from 12 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.