Metro Detroit church offering drive-thru ashes for Ash Wednesday

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - If you don't have time for Ash Wednesday services, one church in metro Detroit is making it so you don't even have to get out of your car to receive your ashes.

St. David's Episcopal Church in Southfield is bringing back its drive-thru ash service for the third year. It's a common tradition on Ash Wednesday, and is usually performed during a church service.

Ashes will be available in the driveway in front fo the church from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A robed minister will be standing outside ready to administer the ashes.

The church is located on 12 Mile Rd. between Greenfield and Southfield, and the driveway is parallel to 12 Mile. Motorists can enter from both driveways and may stay in their car.

According to Rev. Chris Yaw, rector at St. David's, hundreds of people received prayer and ashes through the drive-thru last year.

"Ash Wednesday is intended to provide a time of reflection and repentance for what we have done and what we have failed to do," Yaw explained. "We hope that Drive-Thru Ashes can make the message and meaning of this day more accessible."