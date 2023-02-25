Metro Detroit community reacts to the death of longtime Channel 7 sportscaster Don Shane

(WXYZ) — Many in the community are reacting to the death of longtime WXYZ sportscaster Don Shane. Don worked for Channel 7 for 23 years and was beloved in the community.
So sad to hear about the passing of legendary WXYZ sportscaster Don Shane. He was a beloved member of our Channel 7 family.— Alicia Smith (@wxyzalicia) February 25, 2023
Sending love to his wife Mona and their family during this difficult time. https://t.co/kFysSDivfW
Don Shane was the real deal. A local TV legend. A true mensch. Thinking about time spent with him, there are so many moments that make me smile. So many stories that revealed his competitiveness and his caring nature. And so many times he helped me out when he didn’t have to. https://t.co/853VgDsW4v— Seth Myers (@sethpm) February 25, 2023
Sad to hear about the passing of former Channel 7 Sports Anchor Don Shane.— Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) February 25, 2023
Don had a great career in Detroit. A nice guy and terrific reporter. He was well respected in the broadcast industry.
This is a tough one. As an aspiring sports broadcaster growing up in Detroit, Don Shane was the ultimate role model.— Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) February 25, 2023
Funny, charismatic, passionate…Don was the consummate pro who covered our teams in a way no one else could.
An honor I got the chance to work beside him. #RIP https://t.co/DIsgpyhPtf
Sorry to hear about the passing of Don Shane. A pioneer in the sportscasting community. The founder of Sports Final Edition, he worked his ass off to become a legend. Don was very helpful to so many of us who started their careers behind the scenes.— michael stone (@stoney16) February 25, 2023
Loved his Dare Don segments.
Heavy hearts today! We have lost a treasure. #DonShane pic.twitter.com/ytyMk8SxLD— Carolyn Clifford (@ccliffordwxyz) February 25, 2023
Saying goodbye to Don Shane: how in the world are we supposed to do that?— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 25, 2023
He left the studio to constantly take us inside the biggest Detroit sports events.
I wanted to grow up to be like Don, the sportscaster. Then I got to know the man, and for that, I’m forever thankful. pic.twitter.com/1y62zlbrKI
Sad news to share this morning 💔 https://t.co/qcQq2dgKtt— Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanzWXYZ) February 25, 2023
RIP Donnie. Thanks for teaching me how to edit sports. https://t.co/LqxhZMoNzP— ❄️ Terry ⛄️ (@SupaTerryRules) February 25, 2023
So very sorry to hear of the passing of Don Shane. A good friend who started his career in Detroit along with me at CH4…RIP my friend, a talented and wonderful soul.— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) February 25, 2023
No one in the media loved Detroit sports more than Don Shane. Rest in peace brother.— Terry Foster (@terryfosterdet) February 25, 2023
Rest easy, Legend… https://t.co/lrCAgH4Xee— John Keating (@JohnKeatingBSD) February 25, 2023
Don could do it all, from the light stuff to the heavy stuff, to all the stuff in between. A fixture in Detroit TV, and as nice a man as you could ever know. https://t.co/pH7dYnlR1h— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) February 25, 2023
RIP to a great guy and anchor, who also worked like a reporter at games, extending his mic to ask questions in packs and of course 1 on 1 because Don was respected - and liked or loved - by anyone who crossed his path. 🙏 for his family and many friends and colleagues https://t.co/IATW7LIG36— Larry Lage (@LarryLage) February 25, 2023
This really sucks. I hope his family finds strength in each other, and in the knowledge that we all loved Don too. For a generation of Detroiters and SE Michiganders he was our sports guy. He showed us just how much fun covering local sports should be. https://t.co/s3X7XXYGWb— Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) February 25, 2023
Wow RIP Don Shane. What a legend https://t.co/fKwshK10s3— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 25, 2023
💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/pHuD5y6u0l— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 25, 2023