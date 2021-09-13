Metro Detroit counties, state looking for road workers amid pandemic shortage

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Getting around metro Detroit would not be possible without the hardworking men and women maintaining our roads. However, the pandemic is creating a worker shortage in this field both locally and on a state level.

The Road Commission of Oakland County is looking to hire 20 people, while the Wayne County Department of Public Services is looking to hire 119 road workers.

“I get to do so many different things I never had the chance to do before,” said Jerald Smith, who works for the Oakland County Road Commission.

Smith is a member of the military and a former truck driver. He’s worked for the road commission for the last two years. Smith’s favorite season to be a road worker is just around the corner.

Craig Bryson, senior communications manager for the Road Commission of Oakland County, tells me filling these positions hasn’t always been a challenge. In the past he says people would be knocking down their door.

Pandemic backlash means they’ve had a hard time even getting people to apply. This year, some new positions were added, along with some people retiring.

Some of the benefits include healthcare, a retirement package, yearly work and overtime pay.

“Starting hourly wage would be $18.53 an hour, after six months that goes to 24 dollars and hour, and goes up from there over time,” said Craig.

If you do want to apply, you need a CDL license along with a brake certification.

Below are links to apply for jobs:

Road Commission of Oakland County

Wayne County Job Openings

Michigan Department of Transportation virtual job fair

