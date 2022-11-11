Metro Detroit doctor, hockey assistant facing new sex assault charges

A local doctor who also worked with youth hockey groups in Michigan and Minnesota was arraigned on several charges related to sexual assault this week.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned on new charges after investigations from people who came forward after his original arrest last month.

Levran was arraigned on 10 criminal charges involving victims who received treatment from him at his home, the hospital or a doctor's office. The victims are not all minors, we're told. The new charges are:

One count of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 2nd Degree

One count of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 3rd Degree

Eighth counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 4th Degree

He was given a $250,000 bond in each of the four cases, plus a tether with conditions of no unsupervised contact with patients.

Levran is under investigation at several high schools and junior high schools, and the accusations from the new cases are from 2016 through 2022.

In all, Levran is facing 17 charges.