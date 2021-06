(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit and southeast Michigan are under a moderate drought as the area has seen below-average rainfall every month of 2021 so far.

Parts of West Michigan are in a severe drought.

The rainfall at DTW for every month this year is below.

January 2021 – 1.03"

February 2021 – 1.47"

March 2021 – 2.13"

April 2021 – 1.79"

May 2021 – 2.23"

June 2021 – .91" (through June 9)

That totals about 9.56" of rain for the year, which is nearly 5 inches below average for metro Detroit.