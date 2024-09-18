Metro Detroit families, business owners feeling pinch of high egg prices

(WXYZ) — If you’ve been grocery shopping lately, you know eggs aren’t cheap, but is there any relief in sight?

In Royal Oak, customers aren’t exactly filling up their carts with the grocery store staple.

“Twelve eggs to be 5 dollars and 6 dollars, it’s insane," said Rakyia Fricks.

Fricks says her family has had to adjust to the rising prices.

“We cut down on the sweets and the snacks and stuff like that, and we go grocery shopping like twice a month," she said.

But why are eggs ringing up higher than we’re used to?

"It’s really due to the shortage in supply. I mean the bird flu that happened wiped out a whole population," said Eric, store director for Holiday Market.

Eric says they've been dealing with the fluctuating egg prices for more than a year.

“But stock wise … we’re pretty much, I would say 90-percent back in stock," he said.

And it's not just grocery stores, egg prices are impacting other businesses.

Martin’s Coney Island in Southfield is a top spot for breakfast, and the owner, Sokol, is hoping egg prices start to go down soon.

“We do have a lot of loyal customers, so we do not want to just change the prices," he said.

According to the latest USDA report, prices have gone down ever so slightly for large, grade a eggs, and have fluctuated over the past few months.

But many people like Bob Tittyung are going to buy eggs despite the prices.

“I like eggs. I bake with them, cook with them, and have them for breakfast, so I’m always going to have them," he said.

And Holiday Market is sharing a fair warning with Thanksgiving less than two months away, saying we may see something similar with turkeys.

