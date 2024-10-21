Metro Detroit family receives free air conditioning unit, furnace in 'Feel The Love' campaign

(WXYZ) — One metro Detroit family is enjoying a new donated furnace and AC system thanks to a local company and the “Feel The Love” campaign.

The Dorsch Family in Berkley welcomed twins in 2021. Their son Miles was born with Apert Syndrome and has undergone six surgeries with more procedures expected in the future. The family was dealing with a myriad of issues with their air conditioning unit and furnace, and so they were chosen as the 2024 “Feel The Love” recipient.

The Feel The Love program is made possible by the LII Lennox Foundation and Lennox dealers across the country. According to the program’s website, the Feel The Love program has led to the installation of over 2,300 heating and cooling systems for homeowners in need since 2009.

911 Mechanical in Macomb Township installed a Lennox Furnace and AC system for free for the Dorsch Family earlier this month.

“We at 911 Mechanical are excited to support the Dorsch family during this time,” said Ed Lietz in a statement. “We are committed to providing them with a worry-free HVAC system that will ensure their home remains comfortable and safe for years to come.”

Nominations for the Feel The Love campaign open in May. Learn more about the program here.

To learn more about 911 Mechanical, click here.