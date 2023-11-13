Metro Detroit gas prices decrease by 7 cents this week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan gas prices have dropped 7 cents from last week, according to AAA. The average price for regular unleaded in Michigan is now $3.37 per gallon — 15 cents less than a month ago and 68 cents less than a year ago. The average cost to fill up a 15-gallon gasoline truck is $50 — a $28 decrease from June 2022 when prices were the highest.

"Michigan motorists are seeing slightly lower prices at the pump across the state," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand declines, alongside lower crude oil prices, drivers may see gas prices drop further."

When compared to last week, the average daily gas price decreased slightly in metro Detroit. $3.39 per gallon is the current average gasoline price which is approximately 3 cents less than last week’s average and 58 cents less than a year ago.

