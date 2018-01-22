Metro Detroit gas prices fall nearly 5 cents, still above national average

(WXYZ) - Gas prices continue to fall in metro Detroit but stay above the national average. Gas in the area has fallen 4.9 cents over the past week, with the average now $2.61 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

That compares to the national average, which stayed the same in the last week at $2.53 per gallon.

When looking at this week's prices to last year's prices at the same time, gas is up immensely. According to GasBuddy, prices are 32.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day a year ago but actually down one cent from a month ago.

According to GasBuddy, gas in Ann Arbor is down 7.5 cents to $2.65, Flint down 16.9 cents to $2.53 and Toledo down 9.1 cents to $2.42.

Compared to previous years' prices, gas was $2.28 in 2017, $1.61 in 2016, $1.83 in 2015, $3.21 in 2014 and $3.31 in 2013.