Metro Detroit gas prices see slight rise this week

(WXYZ) - Drivers in metro Detroit will see a slight increase in the price of gas this week. According to AAA Michigan, gas is up about six cents per gallon with an average price of $2.51 per gallon.

For the state, the average gas price is up 3 cents to $2.53 a gallon.

Gas prices are about 19 cents higher in metro Detroit than this time last year.

The highest average price in the state can be found near Marquette where it's about $2.62 per gallon while the lowest is in the Flint area at $2.50 per gallon.

Michigan ranks 23rd in the nation for most expensive gas prices, and saw the 4th biggest change this week in average daily gas prices.