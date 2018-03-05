Metro Detroit gas prices see slight rise this week

Fair
HI: 43°
LO: 33°
Drivers are enjoying the cheapest Fourth of July gasoline in more than a decade. Enjoy it while it lasts: Experts say prices will start inching higher soon.
(WXYZ) - Drivers in metro Detroit will see a slight increase in the price of gas this week. According to AAA Michigan, gas is up about six cents per gallon with an average price of $2.51 per gallon.
For the state, the average gas price is up 3 cents to $2.53 a gallon.
Gas prices are about 19 cents higher in metro Detroit than this time last year.
The highest average price in the state can be found near Marquette where it's about $2.62 per gallon while the lowest is in the Flint area at $2.50 per gallon.
Michigan ranks 23rd in the nation for most expensive gas prices, and saw the 4th biggest change this week in average daily gas prices.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.