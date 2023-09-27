Metro Detroit Goodwill retail stores seeking donations; here's what they can and can't accept

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we transition into the fall and winter months, Goodwill of Greater Detroit is in need of donated items to stock its retail stores throughout metro Detroit to help provide jobs and training.

“Donations are critical in supporting Goodwill's mission of helping metro Detroiters become trained, trusted and ready to work,” said Goodwill of Greater Detroit.

Gently used clothing, household items, toys, electronics and furniture are accepted at Goodwill retail stores.

The following locations are available for drop-off donations:



Canton – 41937 Ford Road

Commerce Township – 3281 Crumb Road

Dearborn – 22451 Michigan Avenue

Livonia – 12651 Middlebelt

Woodhaven – 20080 West Road

Ypsilanti – 3782 Carpenter Road

To learn more about Goodwill of Greater Detroit stores and mission, click here.