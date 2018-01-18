Metro Detroit HopCat locations holding Crack Fries eating contest

(WXYZ) - HopCat will hold its annual Crack Fries eating contest in celebration of the restaurant group's tenth anniversary.

The contest will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Each HopCat location will feature exclusive beers and will give away free servings of the fries, which will be available one order per customer along with any purchase until 5 p.m.

There is a $5 fee to participate in the contest, which HopCat will match and donate the entire sum to nearby Humane Society chapters.

The registration deadline is 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Here's how to sign up at any of the three metro Detroit locations:

Ann Arbor (311 Maynard St.): Call 734-436-2875 or email general manager Gary McGinn at gmcginn@hopcat.com.

Detroit (4265 Woodward Ave.): Call 313-769-8828 or email general manager Erin Lind at elind@hopcat.com.

Royal Oak (208 W. Fifth St.): Call 248-556-2202 or email general manager LJ Hunt at lhunt@hopcat.com.

The prizes are as follows: