Metro Detroit is asking: Where does the big snow end up this weekend?

(WXYZ) - On Tuesday, we told you about ice this morning and how dangerous things would get on the roads- it all panned out. Now, as temperatures rise and stay above freezing, we won't have to deal with icy conditions for tonight. Great news for all!

Now, let's focus on the question many of you have been asking... Snow this weekend, are we getting walloped? As I wrote in the article yesterday, this system hasn't even formed and the weather models and scenarios continue to change.

On Tuesday, the European model was dumping over 8 inches of snow across metro Detroit and the newest model run shows almost nothing for the area. The "Big Storm" looks to stay to our east impacting areas from the Ohio Valley into the northeast, so the thought of BIG snow for now, stays away.

But remember, we are still three days away from Saturday and anything could change. As always, we will keep you posted with the latest details and give you the most up to date forecast.