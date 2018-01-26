Metro Detroit is in store for a weekend weather warm up

(WXYZ) - After a couple of cold days with lots of clouds and wind chills in the teens, we're in store for a weekend warm up!

Temperatures across the Plains are already between 10 to 20 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago and metro Detroit is on track for the same type of warm up tomorrow.

Breezy southerly wind will push our temperatures into the upper 40s to end the work week and for the first half of the weekend.

Overnight lows will hover around the 40 degree mark, making for an exceptionally mild night. Wet weather moves in tonight, but temperatures will ensure we are looking for rain and not snow.

Cooler weather moves in Sunday and that will bring a chance of snow flurries to wrap up the weekend.