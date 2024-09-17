Metro Detroit is on pace for the driest September ever as drought-like conditions approach

Drought-like conditions are coming toward metro Detroit after an unusually-dry start to September, and there isn't much rain in the future forecast.

According to 7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor, data shows there has only been .06 inches of rain this month for the Detroit area. That rain came on Sept. 6.

On average, we get 3.22 inches of rain, and we could be on pace for the driest September ever.

The least amount of rainfall in Detroit for September came in 1877 when .39 inches of rain fell during the month.

The U.S. Drought Monitor has parts of Southeast Michigan in the "abnormally dry" category, which indicates a region that is going into or coming out of a drought.

Some areas along the Michigan border with Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana are in the "moderate drought" category, which is the first of four categories.

Looking at the future weather forecast, the chance for showers doesn't arrive until Monday.