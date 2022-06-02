Metro Detroit jeweler Daniel Hutchinson shot, killed in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A well-known Detroit-area jewelry store owner was shot and killed Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened in Oak Park on Greenfield Road near 8 Mile Road.

The victim was identified as Daniel Hutchinson, 47, of Pleasant Ridge.

The Oak Park Public Safety Department said it received 911 calls about a person being shot. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times inside his vehicle.

Officers performed CPR on the victim and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities have confirmed that the victim was a local jeweler in Oak Park. Police believe the suspect approached Hutchinson as he was leaving his business.

The suspect left the scene but was taken into custody shortly after.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oak Park Public Safety Investigation Bureau at 248-691-7511 or 248-691-7513.

