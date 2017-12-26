Metro Detroit Jewish, Muslim volunteers perform good deeds on Christmas

Detroit, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) - On Christmas, many Jewish and Muslim volunteers joined forces to commit good deeds so that their Christian neighbors could have more time with their families.

More than 1,000 Muslim and Jewish people went to work volunteering around metro Detroit at more than 50 events this year. The day has become known as Mitzvah Day.

Mitzvah Day is presented by the Jewish Community Relations Council and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. A mitzvah is a good deed that is done as an act of faith.

Volunteers worked in soup kitchens, spent time helping the elderly, helped people with disabilities and did other good work.

For more information about Mitzvah Day, call the Jewish Community Relations Council at 248-642-5393.