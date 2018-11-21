Metro Detroit Job Expo to feature 250 available positions

(WXYZ) - The Metro Detroit Job Expo, hosted by JobFairGiant.com, will be held on Nov. 28 and will feature 250 available positions.

The expo is an opportunity for experienced professionals, recent college graduates or displaced workers in career transitions.

It will feature 50 local and nationwide employers with immediate hiring needs. Job fair participants will have an opportunity to meet and interview with recruiters the same day.

The expo will be held at the Doubletree Hotel on Southfield Service Drive in Detroit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The following companies will be participating: Cobo Center, Walmart, Premier Property Management, E.W. Grobbel Son's, Inc., Endeavor Air - Delta Air Lines, Global Information Technology, Absopure Water Co., Rainbow Rehabilitation, Nesco Resource, USDI - Unique Systems Design, Inc., The Associated Management Company, MGM Dumpsters, Gardner-White Furniture, Concentrix, MSU Federal Credit Union, US Army, Electronic Restoration Services, AJM Packaging Corporation, PVS Chemicals Inc., Intrastate Distributors, Dynamic BDC, Datamatic Global Services, Motown Museum, Allied Universal, Check N' Go, Henderson Glass, Erickson Living, The Salvation Army, RGIS, HTC, Caretech Solutions, Ciber, Stratosphere Quality, Telegration Inc., and many other companies.