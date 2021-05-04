Metro Detroit law firm holding fundraising contest for local restaurants

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Goodman Acker law firm is launching a fundraising contest to help local restaurants stay in business amid the pandemic.

Goodman Acker P.C. created the Good Food, Good Decision contest where nine restaurants were chosen for nomination to compete against one another for the title of local favorite.

"The goal is for each restaurant to secure the most votes and voting is open to the public," the law firm explained in a release. "The restaurant that secures the most votes will be the lucky winner of the Good Food, Good Decision contest and their patrons will also be winners."

Voting is from May 10 to 24. Participating restaurants are asking patrons to visit https://www.goodmanacker.com/goodfood/ to cast their votes.

The restaurant with the most votes will win. The winning restaurant will be announced on May 26. On June 3, patrons will get half off their bills at the restaurants, courtesy of Goodman Acker.

"For over 25 years, Goodman Acker has worked hard to lift up our community at its toughest times," said Jordan Acker, partner at Goodman Acker. "During this pandemic, we know how much our community has struggled, and want to do what we can to help build our community back stronger. That's why we're doing the restaurant community contest, to give back in a way that helps people get back to normal by dining out and helps lift up locally-owned restaurants."

Participating restaurants are listed below:

Oakland County:

Beans and Cornbread, Southfield

Red Knapps American Grill, Oxford

Ernie's Market, Oak Park

Macomb County:

Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar, Shelby Township

Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant, Eastpointe

Wayne County:

The Block, Detroit

Go! Sy Thai, Detroit (Midtown)

Taqueria El Nacimiento, Detroit

YumVillage, Detroit