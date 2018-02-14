Metro Detroit man sentenced to prison for teen's death resulting from pill distribution

(WXYZ) - Charles Stevens of Southfield was sentenced to four years in prison for distributing hydrocodone pills to a Franklin teen who died as a result, announced United States Attorney Matthew Schneider.

Stevens, 25, will also have to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

"The Department of Justice will continue to work diligently with state and local agencies to battle the opioid epidemic and prosecute the illegal distribution of prescription pills," Schneider said. "Addiction often begins with the abuse of prescription pills."

The investigation showed that over the course of a day, the victim, who was attending high school graduation parties for classmates, purchased as many as 50 hydrocodone pills from Stevens.

According to toxicology results, the victim had five times the legal limit of hydrocodone in his system.