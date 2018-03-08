Metro Detroit mom arrested for shooting 17-year-old son after argument

10:04 AM, Mar 8, 2018
INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan State Police say a mom is in custody for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old son following an argument in Inkster on Thursday morning.

According to police, it happed in the Canterbury Woods Apartments near Beech Daly and Avondale St.

Police say the mom and son got into an argument and then the son left the home. When he returned, the mom fired one shot and hit the teen in the body.

He was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition. The mother was taken into custody and police say there is no threat tot he public.

