Metro Detroit mom shares her experience with abortion amid Roe v. Wade reversal

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has some women coming forward and sharing their own experiences with abortion. One mother from Oxford said it's a decision that changed her life for the better.

Nicki Stevens said it's all about having control over your own body, but pro-life groups like Right to Life Michigan say when an abortion happens, it is sacrificing the unborn child's bodily autonomy for the mother's.

"Being a mom is everything I ever wanted in my whole entire life," Stevens said.

She has four healthy kids and a loving husband. It's the family she's always dreamed of.

Her journey as a mother almost started when she was just 17 years old, until she decided to terminate the pregnancy at 12 weeks.

"The second that I found out I was pregnant, I knew in my heart that that was not the way I wanted to raise my child, because I was a young teenager, I wasn't married, I wasn't even in a relationship at that point," she said.

Stevens wanted time to grow up and meet a supportive partner. She said the process was emotional, mostly chalking it up to pregnancy hormones.

"The stigma around it is more traumatic than the process itself," Stevens said.

Fast forward 11 years and Stevens once again found herself considering abortion. This time, it was because her unborn child wasn't healthy. Doctors said the baby had a bad heart and wasn't developing hands and feet.

"The doctors had told me at that point that the longest life that child, a child with that condition had after all these surgeries was two years," Stevens said.

She said she had to consider the baby's chance of survival and the impact it could have on her existing children.

"It broke my heart to make that decision," she said.

She stands here today grateful she had the right to make a decision without judgment or interference.

"I had that and for women who don't have that, it's not fair," she said.

Right to Life Michigan said despite the possibility of suffering, all unborn babies deserve a chance.

"They have value and they have a purpose in this life, even if it's only for two years," Anna Visser said.

Abortion has many faces, and both Visser and Stevens agree the issue isn't black and white. While Visser sees the reversal of Roe v. Wade as a win, Stevens fears for the future.

"Even though I am not going to have any more children myself, it upsets me for my daughters," Stevens said.

State data shows that 67.5% of women in Michigan who received an abortion last year had at least one previous full-term pregnancy.

A temporary injunction is currently keeping abortion legal in Michigan.