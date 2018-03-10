Metro Detroit mother charged in connection to shooting of teenage son

An Inkster woman has been charged in connection with the shooting of her son.

On March 8, Ebonie Schofield, 37, and her 16-year-old son allegedly had a verbal argument, with the parties shoving each other in their apartment located in the 630 block of Tobin Drive.

As a result, Schofield reportedly made her son leave the location. With her son banging on the apartment door, it is alleged that Schofield came out and shot him in the left shoulder with a handgun.

Her son was taken to a local hospital for treatment while Schofield was taken into custody.

She has been charged with Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, Careless Discharge of a Weapon Causing Injury or Death and Felony Firearm.

She is expected to be arraigned on Saturday.