Metro Detroit movie theatres offer $4 deal for National Cinema Day on Sunday

Sunday, Aug. 27 is National Cinema Day, and movie theaters around metro Detroit are offering special deals for the event.

Below are some of the deals.

MJR Theatres

MJR is offering $4 tickets for all movies in all formats, all day long on Aug. 27. Along with discounted tickets, people can also get all sizes of popcorn and all fountain drinks for $4.

More information is available on the MJR Theatres website.

MJR has locations in Brighton, Chesterfield, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Southgate, Troy, Warren, Waterford and Westland.

Emagine

Emagine is offering $4 tickets for all formats and for all showtimes at all locations. The list of movies available and tickets for those shows on Sunday will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Metro Detroit Emagine locations include Canton, Hartland, Macomb Township, Novi, Birmingham, Rochester Hills, Royal Oak, Saline, Woodhaven and Farmington Hills.