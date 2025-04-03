Metro Detroit neighborhoods flooded after overnight storms

People across metro Detroit are waking up to flooded streets and water in their basements.

Yesterday's storms brought record rain to our region, overwhelming the drainage systems. The water is so high in some areas, like Dearborn Heights, that cars are submerged.

Dearborn Heights

Why one Dearborn Heights neighborhood says severe weather always brings extra stress

Lincoln Park

Neighborhoods in Lincoln park flooding overnight after storms

As of 5:15 a.m., all of the flood watches have been called off, but flood warnings are still in effect in parts of Wayne, Washtenaw, Southeast Macomb and Southeast Oakland counties.

We spoke with residents effected by the flooding in Dearborn Heights and Lincoln Park.

Several residents, including Zavion Ayler, woke up to their cars partially under water. He walked outside to let out his dog and was shocked by what he saw.

"I didn't see it until I opened the door," said Zavion Ayler. "When she said my car was halfway under I didn't believe it. Even now I'm still a little bit in shock. I'm trying to help others, I helped my neighbors pull their car in, knocked on a couple doors, let them now."

"I turned and looked downstairs, everything is underwater," said Salna Janukaitis in Detroit. "The front of my house wasn't flooded, but you can see where it's coming in. This problem is terrible, it happens all over Detroit...the house is sinking!"

