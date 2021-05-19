Watch
Metro Detroit organization challenges the stigma of addiction

May 19, 2021
(WXYZ) — The opioid epidemic has sky-rocketed during the COVID pandemic. The overdoses and deaths continue to rise.

However, in this story we don’t want to show videos and pictures you’re used to seeing when it comes to people battling addiction. Because those who are suffering and the people who love them want to get beyond those images and focus on real ways of solving the problem.

And that is what took place in Oak Park today.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom introduces us to a team of people working together to help make a difference. If you, someone you know, or if a loved is struggling with addiction, below are a list of resources to help.

Resources:
FamiliesAgainstNarcotics.org,
hopenothandcuffs.com
1-833-202-Hope (4673)

