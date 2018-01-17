Metro Detroit organizations awarded $210K to fight opioid epidemic

(WXYZ) - Three different southeast Michigan organizations have been given more than $200,000 to help fight the growing opioid epidemic.

In all, the three organizations will split $215,000 from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation, the Michigan Health Endowment, The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and the Superior Health Foundation to help fight the drug epidemic.

The Alliance of Coalitions for Health Communities are receiving $70,000; The Community CompStat AmeriCorps Urban Safety Project will get $70,000 and Families Against Narcotics will receive $75,000.