Metro Detroit Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention to be held Oct. 7

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit volunteers are gearing up to walk to fight suicide this weekend.

The annual Metro Detroit Out of the Darkness Walk hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will kick off at 8 a.m. on October 7 in Ferndale.

This walk is reportedly one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness community and campus walks held nationwide this year.

According to the AFSP, the walks raised more than $21 million for suicide prevention last year.

“These walks are about turning hope into action,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia in a news release. “The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better and our culture will get smarter about mental health. With the efforts of our courageous volunteers, and a real investment from our nation’s leaders, we hope to significantly reduce the suicide rate in the United States.”

To learn more about the walk and the AFSP, click here.

