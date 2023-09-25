Metro Detroit Planet Fitness locations offer free club access for factory workers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit Planet Fitness locations are offering free club access for any factory worker beginning September 29 at midnight through October 1.

The offer, Planet Fitness says is in response to current labor strikes and the stress and anxiety workers may be experiencing.

“The support from our local communities is the reason we succeed,” said Bryan Rief, Planet Fitness franchisee and CEO of EPIC Fitness Group.

“With all that is going on, especially around Detroit, this is an opportunity for us to give back during these challenging times. Exercise, including walking, jogging, and cycling have been proven to reduce anxiety, depression, and negative moods. We hope people will take advantage and stop by Planet Fitness for a little stress relief this weekend.”

To take advantage of the offer, visit a metro-Detroit Planet Fitness location with your government-issued identification and employee identification. Also participating are Planet Fitness locations in Sarnia, Chatham and Windsor, Ontario.

EPIC Fitness Group and Impact Fitness own and operate more than 50 metro Detroit Planet Fitness locations.

