Metro Detroit PR representative to be sentenced for child pornography

(WXYZ) - Well-known local publicist Phil Frame is expected to be sentenced today on child pornography charges in Macomb County.



The sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in Macomb County Circuit Court.

Frame was arrested on Jan. 1, 2016 after investigators searched his home and located pornographic images.

He was charged with five counts of Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material, one count of Using a Computer to Commit Crime and a misdemeanor charge for possessing marijuana.

Frame served as a partner and senior account director at Constand Communications Group.

As a partner with Constand, Frame served as a spokesperson for Cobo Center and the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority that operates the convention center.