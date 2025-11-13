Metro Detroit public transit systems team up with national app to make riding easier

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you ride public transit in metro Detroit, a new app aims to make your life a lot easier.

The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan recently announced a partnership with Transit, an app that aims to make the rider's experience smoother.

Riders who use DDOT, SMART, Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority’s TheRide, the QLINE and the Detroit People Mover will be able to view unlimited departure schedules, book rides, pay fares, and access real-time alerts on upcoming rides.

"This partnership is about putting riders first and making public transit simpler, more reliable, and more connected across Southeast Michigan," said Ben Stupka, Executive Director of the RTA, via press release. "We are pleased to launch this new resource that will benefit all of our providers and their riders. Whether you're riding DDOT, SMART, TheRide QLINE or the People Mover, there is now one app to coordinate your rides."

The app is free for all residents of Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

For more information about downloading the app and the RTA, click here. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play.