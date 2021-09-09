Metro Detroit remembers 9/11—where and when to commemorate the 20th anniversary

METRO DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — September 11, 2021, marks 20 years since America fell victim to insurgent attacks in both New York City and Washington D.C..

Nearly 3000 Americans lost their lives and it was one of the deadliest days in history for U.S. firefighters.

Communities across Metro Detroit are remembering this anniversary with tributes.

DETROIT

The Department of Homeland Security will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:46 a.m..

This Detroit-based event will include numerous VIPs, DHS personnel, other federal agents, and first responders from local departments.

The ceremony will also include local religious leaders, a Joint Honor Guard, numerous displays and a flyover conducted by DHS aircraft.

It will be held at the General Motors Promenade Plaza on the Detroit River, 400 Renaissance Center.

ROMULUS

Romulus' Fire Department will be commemorating 9/11 with a Firefighter Appreciation Ceremony at the Romulus Athletic Center to pay tribute to the brave men and women who lost their lives during the attacks on 9/11 and to honor local firefighters and EMS workers,

The event will take place September 10, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

YPSILANTI

Eastern Michigan University will remember 9/11 with a 9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance Saturday at PeasePark on the University's campus. This year’s event will begin at 8:30 a.m..

CANTON

Canton Township will hold a special memorial ceremony to honor and remember victims of 9/11

This special tribute will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Heritage Park Amphitheater, 1150 S. Canton Center Road in Canton, MI.

PORT HURON

The Port Huron Police Department will hold a service of remembrance on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the International Flag Plaza, Thomas Edison Parkway (North of the Blue Water Bridges).

In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Public Meeting Room of the Municipal Office Center; 100 McMorran Blvd., Port Huron.

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP

Van Buren Township will host a special memorial event at Grace Lake Corporate Center, in the west side parking lot, at 1 Village Center Dr in Van Buren Township, MI. In conjunction with the 20th anniversary of 9/11 memorial events being held nationwide, this special event will honor all the victims of the 9/11 attacks, including first responders and COVID-19 heroes on September 11, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

DEARBORN

The city of Dearborn is commemorating the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks with a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 outside of the Dearborn Police Station.

The Dearborn Police Station is at 16099 Michigan Ave.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP

On Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. Clinton Township will hold its annual Patriot Day memorial service recognizing the passage of two decades since the terrorist attacks against the United States.

The 9/11 ceremony will be held at Resurrection Cemetery’s American Veteran’s Memorial.

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

Patrick Anderson, a survivor of the 9/11 attacks will be speaking at a remembrance event held at the Wayne County First Responders Memorial on Edward N. Hines Drive (Hines Park) in Plymouth Township. The event starts at noon.

More information can be found, here.

ANN ARBOR

University of Michigan's Marching Band will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with the 'most spectacular halftime show to date.'

For the 2021 performance, each of the 400 marching band members will carry some sort of light, including high-powered flashlights, glowing orbs, and illuminated umbrellas. Of those, 275 marchers also will spin flags, twirl batons, and play instruments.

Some 80 volunteers will be on hand, including other marching band alumni and students from U-M's School of Music, Theatre & Dance and from Ann Arbor's Pioneer High School Marching Band.

The performance will take place at the halftime performance when the Wolverines play the University of Washington Huskies at home at 8 p.m..