Metro-Detroit residents help map out new voting districts, a privilege usually given to politicians

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Community Organizations in Detroit gathered at the Village Dome at Fellowship Chapel and the TCF Center in Detroit on June 15 and 17 to make their voices heard in Michigan’s first-ever Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) public hearing tour.

The public forum allowed residents to have a say in the mapping process of Metro-Detroit. A privilege, usually given to politicians.

“The current maps are a disaster and result of the desire to maintain partisan control, rather than voter representation." executive director of community action group Voters Not Politicians Nancy Wang said. "We are grateful to the community organizations showing up to these hearings to ensure the voice of their family and friends is heard in this process.”

Community organizations like ACCESS, East English Village, Eastside Community Network, and LGBT Detroit also participated in the forum.

The new voting district lines will be used for the first time in the 2022 primary and general elections.